Sunak has launched his inevitable leadership bid, with a focus on “fiscal credibility”, his family backstory and an ability to bring people together. His launch video talks about his “non-negotiable” values, and promises “seriousness” – not “comforting fairytales” that make us “feel better in the moment”.

Guido notes his campaign website was set up at 10.30 on Wednesday night, between Michael Gove’s sacking and Simon Hart’s resignation…

Read his backers in full below: