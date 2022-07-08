Breaking: Starmer and Rayner Escape Fines over Beergate

Durham Police will not be issuing any fixed penalty notices over the Beergate gathering, and no further action will be taken. “It has been concluded that there is no case to answer for a contravention of the regulations, due to the application of an exception, namely reasonably necessary work.” Starmer will hold a press conference answering hacks’ questions this afternoon. If only it had been cake not curry…

Statement in full:

Following the emergence of significant new information, an investigation was launched by Durham Constabulary into a gathering at the Miners’ Hall, in Redhills, Durham on 30th April 2021. That investigation has now concluded.

A substantial amount of documentary and witness evidence was obtained which identified the 17 participants and their activities during that gathering. Following the application of the evidential Full Code Test, it has been concluded that there is no case to answer for a contravention of the regulations, due to the application of an exception, namely reasonably necessary work.

Accordingly, Durham Constabulary will not be issuing any fixed penalty notices in respect of the gathering and no further action will be taken.

The investigation has been thorough, detailed and proportionate. The final evidence supplied by participants from the local constituency was returned to Durham Police on 5th July and analysed by investigators against all the evidence before the investigation was concluded on 8th July 2022.

In line with established national policing guidelines, we will not name or otherwise identify any of those present at the gathering, all of whom have been informed of the investigation outcome by their legal representatives.