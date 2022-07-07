Next PM: Who’s Backing Who*

The race for the next Tory leader is officially on with Boris Johnson set to announce his resignation plans. While furious Tory MPs lobby for him to go now and install Raab as a caretaker PM, candidates to replace him are already coming out of the woodwork.

Last night Suella Braverman, while refusing to quit the government, both called on Boris to go and announced she will stand for leader. This morning Sir Desmond Swayne became the first MP to declare his support for her.

On The Today Programme this morning, Steve Baker said he was seriously considering a run after consistently placing in the top 10 of the Conservative Home members’ poll of preferred Tory leader.

Guido’s, therefore, launched his usual Tory leadership spreadsheet. As per, usual caveats apply: Tory MPs are the slipperiest, least truthful, least trustworthy and duplicitous electorate imaginable. If they are doing well candidates deliberately hide their early support to give the impression of growing momentum.

Guido’s list is compiled from what we are hearing and from those who have advocated publicly for a candidate. Here’s who we think is backing who so far – get in touch with team@order-order.com with any updates.

*Yes we know it should be whom. But no.

Full spreadsheet at order-order.com/backers: