MPs Refusing to Accept Ministerial Posts Unless Caretaker PM Appointed

No surprise, the PM is still struggling to fill the gaping holes in government. Guido hears he’s been ringing round former junior ministers and PPSs to offer more senior posts, although most are said to be making it clear they won’t serve in government unless a new caretaker PM is appointed. Which is, in theory, much easier now Dominic Raab has ruled himself out of the leadership running…

According to Guido’s sources, at least 5 backbench 2019ers have already refused ministerial posts today. Stay tuned to the live blog for updates…