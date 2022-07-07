Mail+ Bribing Hacks to Show Brand Loyalty

If you can hear champagne corks popping from inside the Mail newsrooms, those unaware of the outlet’s editorial line would be forgiven for thinking it was in response to this morning’s political developments. Rather the reason for the celebratory hacks is probably because they’re now being bribed with bubbles for doing the bare minimum: following their own company Twitter account…

This morning the entirety of the Mail’s newsroom received a message from HR promising bottles of bubbly to any member of staff who followed the Mail+ Twitter account and retweeted a post from them.

Guido’s eyebrow-raised Mail mole noted that, despite Mail+ being around for a good few years, only now is it suddenly getting the support of editors and the executives. Back in March, Guido revealed the website was making major cuts – including star presenter Michael Crick and Sarah Vine – in light of rumours of a £20 million loss. To be fair to Mail+, their revamp does make it a decent place to get news and read stories. Good to see they’ve got the spare cash to spend on luxury plonk…