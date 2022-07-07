Donelan Tells Guido She Will Donate Severance Pay to Charity

Yesterday afternoon Guido worked out the total severance pay for resigned ministers had hit £120,000, as they are each entitled to 25% of their salary upon leaving office. This morning the Independent puts that at a whopping £420,000. Among these payouts will be Michelle Donelan, whose resignation after 36 hours as Education Secretary will mean she gets £16,876.25. Asked about these resignation payouts in the Commons just now, Paymaster General Michael Ellis said it is a matter of statute…

Responding to Guido’s tweet about her impending pocket-lining, ex-Education Secretary Michelle Donelan has just said she will donate it in full to charity.

Fair play and just as well – £16,800 is around the average annual salary of a teaching assistant…
mdi-account-multiple-outline Michelle Donelan
mdi-timer July 7 2022 @ 11:02 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments