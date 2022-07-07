Boris Set to Beat May and Callaghan’s Tenure

Today Boris Johnson – the man who loves Churchill more than anyone else – ties with Neville Chamberlin’s tenure inside Downing Street. In 28 days, he matches Theresa May’s. The rumour in SW1 is that Boris’s desire to continue on as PM until party conference is not wholly disconnected from wanting to outstay his predecessor.

Guido’s crunched the numbers and calculated that, provided the leadership election concludes on the 30th September, the PM’s time in office will have lasted 3 years and 38 days. During this time he will overtake:

Theresa May, 3 years, 11 days

Jim Callaghan, 3 years, 29 days

Henry Addington, 3 years and 54 days

Slotting in just before the Duke of Portland’s 3 years and 82 days with a total time in No. 10 of 3 years and 68 days. Lots of ‘ifs’ here. Plenty of Tory MPs still desperate to see the PM go well before party conference…