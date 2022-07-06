+++ Wednesday Live Blog +++

It’s going to be a long day…

1352: Robert Jenrick calls on the PM to resign

1333: Three more PPS resignations:

Claire Coutinho, Treasury Selaine Saxby, Treasury David Johnston, Education



1301: Downing Street spokesperson says Boris would fight another confidence vote, and believes he still has support of majority of MPs.

1242: Stuart Andrew resigns as Housing Minister

1205: Jo Churchill resigns as a DEFRA minister

1148: Simon Fell tweets “Enough is enough. We can’t go on like this and we don’t have to. It’s time for fresh leadership.”

1140: The Speccie’s James Forsyth reports a senior 1922 executive member tells him “they now favour a delegation going to Johnson to tell him that it is over and that they will change the rules to allow another vote if he doesn’t quit”. #MenInGreySuits

1133: Victoria Atkins resigns as a Justice Minister, posting her letter on Instagram, says “I can no longer pirouette around our fractured values… we can and must be better than this”

1117: Welsh Tory leader Andrew RT Davies tells Times Radio ‘if he had lied in the way Boris Johnson has’ he would no longer be leader in Wales.

1114: Tom Hunt submits letter of no confidence. He’s also on the 1922 committee.

1107: John Glen resigns as Economic Secretary to the Treasury

1105: Felicity Bughan resigns as a PPS at BEIS

1014: Lee Anderson declares he no longer has support in the PM, saying “I cannot look myself in the mirror and accept this.”

1010: Chris Skidmore declares he no longer has support in the PM, saying Boris’s actions are “tantamount to an effective cover up of sexual abuse”

1007: Simon Hoare says he has written to Brady asking for a rule change

0955: Rob Halfon declares he no longer has support in the PM and says he will now vote for a change in leadership.

0950: Robin Walker resigns as DfE Minister for School Standards, saying recent events have distracted the government from its core missions

0825: Will Quince resigns as DfE Minister for Children & Families, thanking the PM for apologising to him for the false briefings he received on Monday

0814: Laura Trott resigns as Transport PPS, writing “Trust in politics is – and must always be – of the upmost importance, but sadly in recent months this has been lost.”