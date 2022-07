Fair play to Mrs Sunak who has just popped out of their Kensington mews house to provide the waiting hack mob with tea, coffee and biscuits.

Big thanks to @RishiSunak’s wife who very kindly brought us tea and biscuits outside his house!



P.S. It was very good tea. pic.twitter.com/VLxasWqf71 — Josh Gafson (@JoshGafson1) July 6, 2022

A tactic previously favoured by Boris Johnson and Michael Gove…