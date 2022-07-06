Cabinet Resignation Live Blog: Who’s Staying & Who’s Going

+++ RESIGNATIONS +++

Cabinet

  • Rishi Sunak – Chancellor
  • Sajid Javid – Health

Ministers

  • John Glen – Treasury
  • Alex Chalk – Solicitor General
  • Will Quince – Education
  • Robin Walker – Schools

PPSs

  • Jonathan Gullis – Northern Ireland
  • Saqib Bhatti – Health
  • Nicola Richards – Transport
  • Virginia Crosby – Wales
  • Laura Trott – Transport
  • Felicity Buchan – BEIS

Tory chairmen

  • Bim Afolami – Youth

Trade envoys

  • Andrew Murrison – Morocco
  • Theo Clarke – Kenya

+++ NOT RESIGNING +++

  • Dominic Raab – DPM and Lord Chancellor
  • Ben Wallace – Defence
  • Liz Truss – Foreign
  • Priti Patel – Home
  • Kwasi Kwarteng – Business
  • Jacob Rees-Mogg – Brexit & Government Efficiencies
  • Anne Marie Trevelyan – International Trade
  • Alister Jack – Scotland
  • Alok Sharma – Cabinet Office, COP26 President
  • Brandon Lewis – Northern Ireland
  • Simon Hart – Wales
  • Nigel Adams – Cabinet Office
  • Michael Gove – Levelling Up
  • Michael Ellis – Paymaster General
  • Nadine Dorries – DCMS
  • Baroness Evans – Leader of the Lords
  • Stephen Barclay – Health Secretary
  • Therese Coffey – Work & Pensions
  • George Eustice – Environment Secretary
  • Grant Shapps – Transport Secretary
  • Alok Sharma – President for COP26
  • Nadhim Zahawi – Chancellor of the Exchequer

Ministers:

  • Mike Freer – PuSS Trade
  • Chris Philp – PuSS DCMS
