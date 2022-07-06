Cabinet Resignation Live Blog: Who’s Staying & Who’s Going
+++ RESIGNATIONS +++
Cabinet
- Rishi Sunak – Chancellor
- Sajid Javid – Health
Ministers
- John Glen – Treasury
- Alex Chalk – Solicitor General
- Will Quince – Education
- Robin Walker – Schools
PPSs
- Jonathan Gullis – Northern Ireland
- Saqib Bhatti – Health
- Nicola Richards – Transport
- Virginia Crosby – Wales
- Laura Trott – Transport
- Felicity Buchan – BEIS
Tory chairmen
Trade envoys
- Andrew Murrison – Morocco
- Theo Clarke – Kenya
+++ NOT RESIGNING +++
- Dominic Raab – DPM and Lord Chancellor
- Ben Wallace – Defence
- Liz Truss – Foreign
- Priti Patel – Home
- Kwasi Kwarteng – Business
- Jacob Rees-Mogg – Brexit & Government Efficiencies
- Anne Marie Trevelyan – International Trade
- Alister Jack – Scotland
- Alok Sharma – Cabinet Office, COP26 President
- Brandon Lewis – Northern Ireland
- Simon Hart – Wales
- Nigel Adams – Cabinet Office
- Michael Gove – Levelling Up
- Michael Ellis – Paymaster General
- Nadine Dorries – DCMS
- Baroness Evans – Leader of the Lords
- Stephen Barclay – Health Secretary
- Therese Coffey – Work & Pensions
- George Eustice – Environment Secretary
- Grant Shapps – Transport Secretary
- Alok Sharma – President for COP26
- Nadhim Zahawi – Chancellor of the Exchequer
Ministers:
- Mike Freer – PuSS Trade
- Chris Philp – PuSS DCMS