CONFIRMED: Boris Isn’t Going

Guido has had it confirmed by a PM ultra loyalist that Boris Johnson is not resigning tonight, and is understood to be planning a reshuffle. The news will spark further senior cabinet resignations…

According to reports, Boris sat down individual members of the Cabinet – including those involved in the coup – and cited his 2019 mandate, as well as the belief the government needs to spend the summer focusing on the economy and not a leadership election.

If these as of yet unconfirmed reports are true, it looks like the 1922 election next Monday, and the VONC the following Tuesday, will prove the PM’s downfall. Guido preemptively congratulates Brendan Clarke-Smith on his new job as Secretary of State for Business…