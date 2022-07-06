Boris’s Daunting Diary for the Day

A packed diary for the Prime Minister today – here’s the itinerary for No.10, and what they’ll be keeping an eye on, over the next 8 or so hours:

  • Morning: Respond to ministerial resignations
  • PMQs pre-brief and think up some zingers
  • 12pm: Attend what is likely to be a raucous PMQs
  • 1pm: Sajid’s resignation statement to Commons
  • Early afternoon: Respond to more ministerial resignations
  • 3pm: Liaison Committee appearance
  • 5pm: Raab to brief 1922 Committee
  • Evening: crack open a bottle.

A lot to fit in. Stay tuned…
