Boris’s Daunting Diary for the Day

A packed diary for the Prime Minister today – here’s the itinerary for No.10, and what they’ll be keeping an eye on, over the next 8 or so hours:

Morning: Respond to ministerial resignations

PMQs pre-brief and think up some zingers

12pm: Attend what is likely to be a raucous PMQs

1pm: Sajid’s resignation statement to Commons

Early afternoon: Respond to more ministerial resignations

3pm: Liaison Committee appearance

5pm: Raab to brief 1922 Committee

Evening: crack open a bottle.

A lot to fit in. Stay tuned…