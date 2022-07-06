’22 Committee Reportedly Set to Make a Move

There are some reports that the 1922 Committee may move in the next 24 hours-or-so to dispose of the PM. Bloomberg is reporting that “The Tory backbench 1922 Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will discuss changing the rules to allow another party-leadership ballot. If there is a majority opinion in favor, a ballot could be held as soon as next week.” James Forsyth of the Spectator reports rule change or not, a senior committee member tells him “they now favour a delegation going to Johnson to tell him that it is over and that they will change the rules to allow another vote if he doesn’t quit”.

Looking at a list of the executive members it appears a majority now favour a rule change:

Mark Pawsey: In favour of rule change

John Stevenson: In favour of rule change

Alicia Kearns: In favour of rule change

Will Wragg: In favour of rule change

Robert Halfon: In favour of rule change

Tom Hunt: In favour of rule change

Gary Sambrook: Probably in favour of rule change

Geoffrey Clifton-Brown: Possibly in favour of rule change

Jason McCartney: Probably against rule change

Sheryll Murray: Probably against rule change

Martin Vickers: Probably against rule change

David Morris: Probably against rule change

Bob Blackman: Probably against rule change

Bernard Jenkin: Unknown

Graham Brady: Unknown

Nus Ghani: Unknown

Even if Jenkin, Brady and Ghani all voted against a rule change it would only be a straight draw…