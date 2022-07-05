Punters Betting on Keir Resigning Over Beergate

In the last month the implied probability of Keir Starmer resigning as Labour leader this year has risen from under 10% to over 30% as gamblers increasingly believe the Durham Police investigation could go badly for Starmer. We are due to hear from Durham Police this week as to if he has received a Fixed Penalty Notice.

'Yes'@Keir_Starmer confirms to @Peston that he is still planning to resign as Labour leader if he's fined by Durham Police for Covid violations pic.twitter.com/FSWoSsMSWp — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) July 4, 2022

Yesterday Starmer reconfirmed to Robert Peston that he would resign if that happens…