Punters Betting on Keir Resigning Over Beergate

In the last month the implied probability of Keir Starmer resigning as Labour leader this year has risen from under 10% to over 30% as gamblers increasingly believe the Durham Police investigation could go badly for Starmer. We are due to hear from Durham Police this week as to if he has received a Fixed Penalty Notice.

Yesterday Starmer reconfirmed to Robert Peston that he would resign if that happens…
