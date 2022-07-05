Probe Finds Sadiq Misled Public Over New City Hall HQ Savings

Having already been placed under investigation for prematurely announcing the Elizabeth Line opening date, Sadiq is now under siege for his dodgy maths. The Greater London Assembly’s Oversight Committee has found that the Mayor’s claim that moving City Hall from the South Bank to the Royal Docks in east London would save £61 million over five years was way off – to the tune of around £24 million…

In a letter published today, the committee pointed out that the overall saving would be closer to £37 million, since the landlord of the former HQ had offered a reduced rent that would have reportedly saved £24 million over the same period. Still, a saving is a saving…

Unfortunately the committee also found the GLA splashed £100,000 to hold meetings in the new office before it was even finished. Builders had to pause construction work just to allow the meetings to happen. As Guido revealed at the time, City Hall workers showed up to an unfinished warehouse back in October…