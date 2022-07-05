Live Blog: Declared Cabinet Loyalists

Currently the following Cabinet ministers have let it be known they are not resigning:

  • Dominic Raab – DPM and Lord Chancellor
  • Ben Wallace – Defence
  • Liz Truss – Foreign
  • Priti Patel – Home
  • Jacob Rees-Mogg – Brexit & Government Efficiencies
  • Anne Marie Trevelyan – International Trade
  • Alister Jack – Scotland
  • Brandon Lewis – Northern Ireland
  • Simon Hart – Wales
  • Nigel Adams – Cabinet Office
  • Michael Gove – Levelling Up
  • Nadhim Zahawi – Education
  • Michael Ellis – Paymaster General
  • Nadine Dorries – DCMS
  • Baroness Evans – Leader of the Lords
  • Stephen Barclay – Cabinet Office, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Chief of Staff to the PM

Ministers:

  • Mike Freer – PuSS Trade
  • Chris Philp – PuSS DCMS
