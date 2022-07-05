Live Blog: Declared Cabinet Loyalists

Currently the following Cabinet ministers have let it be known they are not resigning:

Dominic Raab – DPM and Lord Chancellor

Ben Wallace – Defence

Liz Truss – Foreign

Priti Patel – Home

Jacob Rees-Mogg – Brexit & Government Efficiencies

Anne Marie Trevelyan – International Trade

Alister Jack – Scotland

Brandon Lewis – Northern Ireland

Simon Hart – Wales

Nigel Adams – Cabinet Office

Michael Gove – Levelling Up

Nadhim Zahawi – Education

Michael Ellis – Paymaster General

Nadine Dorries – DCMS

Baroness Evans – Leader of the Lords

Stephen Barclay – Cabinet Office, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Chief of Staff to the PM

Ministers: