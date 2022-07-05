Live Blog: Declared Cabinet Loyalists
Currently the following Cabinet ministers have let it be known they are not resigning:
- Dominic Raab – DPM and Lord Chancellor
- Ben Wallace – Defence
- Liz Truss – Foreign
- Priti Patel – Home
- Jacob Rees-Mogg – Brexit & Government Efficiencies
- Anne Marie Trevelyan – International Trade
- Alister Jack – Scotland
- Brandon Lewis – Northern Ireland
- Simon Hart – Wales
- Nigel Adams – Cabinet Office
- Michael Gove – Levelling Up
- Nadhim Zahawi – Education
- Michael Ellis – Paymaster General
- Nadine Dorries – DCMS
- Baroness Evans – Leader of the Lords
- Stephen Barclay – Cabinet Office, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Chief of Staff to the PM
Ministers:
- Mike Freer – PuSS Trade
- Chris Philp – PuSS DCMS