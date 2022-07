Talk about getting the tone wrong: Guido’s been informed by a Johnson loyalist that following the resignations of both Rishi and Sajid he told a meeting of 80-or-so colleagues:

“‘I know you’re all avidly in favour of tax cuts and tonight’s events might make that a bit easier to deliver.”

Said loyalist also pointedly tells Guido that Rishi and Sajid went “straight to the press and not informing the PM”. Hmm…