Apsana Begum’s Local Party Votes to Trigger Selection Battle

Last night the hard-left Corbynite MP Apsana Begum’s local Labour Party voted to trigger a selection battle. Just before midnight her CLP procedural secretary Asra Anjum wrote to the branch’s executive committee to “confirm that the local Labour Party branches and the affiliates to our CLP have voted for a Full Selection.” All 10 wards voted for open selection, just one – Lansbury & Poplar – tied on 43 votes for and against. Begum will automatically be included on the shortlist…

According to former local Labour councillor-turned blogger Puru Miah, “no other contemporary Labour MP” has achieved the accolade of being deselected in every single ward in their constituency. It may not be an accolade she uniquely holds for much longer – as Guido reported yesterday, Sam Tarry is facing a very similar uphill battle…