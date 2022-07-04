Tory MP’s Unsubtle Reshuffle Hope

The resignation of Chris Pincher as Deputy Chief Whip on Thursday evening left two large ministerial holes at the top of Boris’s government, following the resignation of party chair Oliver Dowden the previous week. While Pincher’s job was quickly given to Kent MP Kelly Tolhurst, the Tory Party remains without Cabinet-level representation. While Boris sits on his hands ahead of an inevitable reshuffle – either before or after the Summer recess – the rumour mill has dozens of potential names being floated for the job. Frontrunner Nigel Adams’s name, Cabinet Officer minister, was joined by Robert Halfon and Stephen McPartland in Chopper’s Telegraph email; Paul Waugh floated NRG chair Jake Berry’s name, along with former trade minister Graham Stuart. So many names, so little interest…

By coincidence, a keen-eyed co-conspirator noticed one of those names, Graham Stuart, has taken the time to update his Linkedin profile over the weekend. A social media site itself dedicated to careers and jobs…

Boris has previously proved lobbying for government jobs via Linkedin isn’t a fruitless endeavour. After James Dudderidge was sacked as a Foreign Office minister he took to the platform also declaring himself “Open for work”, albeit hoping for “part time / non exec or consultancy roles.” He was swiftly reappointed to the payroll as the PM’s PPS five months later…