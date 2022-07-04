Sajid Scraps £230,000 Woke NHS “Chief People Officer” Role

Sajid’s war on NHS waste is continuing in earnest. Yesterday it was revealed he’s scrapping the Chief People Officer role entirely from NHS England, meaning Prerana Issar will be the first and last person to ever collect £230,000 from the taxpayer just to ‘lead’ on diversity and inclusion. The responsibilities will taken up by existing Health Education England chief Dr Navina Evans, who inherits the glamorous new title of Chief Workforce Officer. Apparently she’ll get a “modest” boost to her existing £200,000 salary, although at least this still represents a net saving of around £200,000 to the taxpayer…

Sajid has already insisted it’s his mission to cut back on woke waste, so this is obviously a welcome change. There was no justifiable reason to have a glorified diversity manager – whose total salary package including pension since 2019 totalled around £1 million – paid about £70,000 more than the Prime Minister. Issar somehow even earned more than the NHS England CEO who hired her. All very well and good from the Saj, although Guido’s just checked the NHS job board, and this morning they’re hiring another 8 more diversity managers on salaries up to £83,000. Again.