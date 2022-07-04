Neil Parish: My Wife Threatened to Cut My Penis Off

Now there’s another Tory MP with a far worse sex scandal to deal with, Neil Parish is ploughing on with his rehabilitation tour this morning by appearing on Lorraine to offer yet another explanation for his porn habits. First he reassured Lorraine he didn’t look at the material during a debate – only during a late-night vote – and then claimed his wife has been hugely supportive throughout the scandal, even chasing him around the kitchen with a pair of scissors, threatening to lop off his appendage for his naughty behaviour. Alright…