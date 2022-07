Welsh Secretary Simon Hart beat around the bush on Sky this morning when asked what he thinks should happen to Chris Pincher. Eventually he just said “I hesitate to jump in because if I express a view – I’ve got my own private views… I think and I know what I’d like to see happen, you can probably tell what that is just from the way I’m trying to avoid answering your question.” The line that Pincher did the right thing and won’t have the whip suspended grows weaker by the minute…