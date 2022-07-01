Vaz-Pants ex-Councillor to Appear in Court over 11 Criminal Charges

Co-conspirators may remember Vaz-Pants – an ex-Labour councillor who once boasted of having Keith Vaz “in his right pocket”, and who resigned from his council seat shortly after losing his taxi driver licence amid allegations he’d “sat outside a swimming pool in his pants”. A close ally in the venerable Vaz chumocracy…

Guido hears things haven’t improved much for Vaz-Pants (real name Gurpal Atwal) in the years since his resignation. Apparently he’s now being charged with 11 criminal offences, including fraud, relating to his 2017 bankruptcy. Investigators found he’d transferred transferred £600,000 worth of land he owned in India to family members, against the instructions of his bankruptcy order. He also once threatened to kill the father of his ex-business partner.

Guido’s sources say he’ll appear in Leicester Magistrates’ Court for a hearing on 7th September at 10am. Will he drag Vaz down with him?