Boris Refuses to Rule Out Early Election

Unfortunately for LBC, given last night’s scandalous developments, their morning interview with Boris is a pre-recorded affair. Some headlines for the, as per usual, good-humoured confrontation with Nick Ferrari include that Putin’s made about 35 nuclear threats since the outbreak of war; telling Sadiq to get a grip on the met; and ruling out any Covid restrictions being reintroduced in future. Guido’s eyes were caught by the PM refusing to rule out an early election…

The interview also saw the PM accuse Ferrari of the disappearance of Lord Lucan during an impromptu breakout of banter

Classic…