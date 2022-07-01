Boris Has Awkward Run-In with ‘Ankara Wankerer’

It appears Turkey’s President Erdogan hasn’t quite managed to bury the hatchet with Boris Johnson, after awkward footage emerged yesterday of Biden having to grab the PM’s arm after Erdogan made a joke at his expense. After the inaudible banter between Biden and Erdogan, Boris began pointing a finger at Recep before Biden reportedly clarified “this is a joke, a joke, calm down Boris”. Boris repeats the phrase “Çok guzel”, either Turkish for “very good” or an instruction to Erdogan. Clearly the Turkish president hasn’t forgotten Boris’s old penmanship for the Spectator: “There was a young fellow from Ankara, Who was a terrific wankerer. Till he sowed his wild oats, With the help of a goat, But he didn’t even stop to thankera.”