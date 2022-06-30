Truss Rejects Downing Street’s “Kangaroo Court” Privileges Committee Claims

Following the Privileges Committee’s investigation launch, this morning the Telegraph splashes with Downing Street’s pushback operation; claiming Boris faces a “kangaroo court” under Harman’s biased leadership of the probe. Something Guido’s had his doubts about as well…

No such doubts for the Foreign Secretary though. Appearing on the Today Programme, Liz Truss insisted she trusts the Committee “implicitly“, and rejected claims Harriet Harman’s involvement would prejudice the investigation:

“I believe that I trust the Privileges Committee to look at the evidence properly and make the judgement appropriately. And we need to allow that process to continue… I trust implicitly my parliamentary colleagues to listen properly to the evidence and make the right decision.”

Asked directly on Sky News if Harman’s leadership undermined the investigation, Truss simply said she “doesn’t see a problem with that”…