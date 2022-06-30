Sadiq Khan Latest Labour Figure Under Investigation

This afternoon it was confirmed the Greater London Authority’s Monitoring Officer is investigating Sadiq Khan for “serious” allegations relating to his premature announcement of the Elizabeth Line opening date. The inquiry was prompted by Grant Shapps, who wrote to the GLA and the electoral commission last month after Khan appeared to break pre-election purdah rules by revealing the opening time just a day before the locals. Now it’s full steam ahead for the probe. Shapps 1, Khan 0…

Luckily for Sadiq, he’s in good company with his Labour colleagues. He now joins Keir Starmer, Angela Rayner, and David Lammy in being under active investigation. In fact, Sir Keir’s managed to find himself the subject of two concurrent probes: one for Beergate up in the Durham Constabulary, and another with the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner. That’s five investigations between the Leader of the Opposition, the Deputy Leader, the Shadow Foreign Secretary and the Mayor of London. Will the last Labour figure not under investigation please turn out the lights…