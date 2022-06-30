Chris Pincher Resigns as Deputy Chief Whip Over Drunken Carlton Club Assault

The Sun has this evening forced the resignation of deputy chief whip Chris Pincher after he assaulted two guests during a late-night drinking session at the Carlton Club. According to the paper “several alarmed Tory MPs got in contact with the Tory whips office to complain about his behaviour”. This is the second time he’s had to resign from the whips’ office, having only been promoted to deputy in February.

In his resignation letter, Pincher confesses “last night I drank far too much. I’ve embarrassed myself and other people”.

Two big vacancies for the PM to fill now following the resignation of Dowden – there’ll surely have to be at least a mini-reshuffle before the Summer recess…