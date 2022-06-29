Trade Committee Empty Chairs Secretary of State

The international trade committee has taken the novel approach of empty chairing Secretary of State Anne-Marie Trevelyan over lack of attendance and the Aussie trade deal. Taking her team by surprise given last night the committee tweeted the session had been cancelled after she pulled out.

The only other time Guido can only think of this being done was with Damian Collins’s empty chairing of Mark Zuckerberg. It’s interesting Angus Brendan Macneil is taking such a strong line on the Australian trade deal – Guido thought he’d had a change of heart

See also: SNP Discovers Joys of Free Trade
mdi-tag-outline Trade Committee
mdi-account-multiple-outline Anne Marie Trevelyan
mdi-timer June 29 2022 @ 10:21 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments