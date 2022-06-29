Sadiq Joins Shadow Minister in Finally Admitting he Wants UK Back in Single Market

Sadiq Khan – undeniably one of the frontrunners to steal the crown from Keir Starmer when he gives it up – has finally admitted he wants the UK back in the EU Single Market. Since leaving the EU at the end of 2019, Sadiq had kept pretty schtum about his remainer views, albeit no one ever doubted they’d dissipated. His emphatic comments last night come just two weeks after shadow cabinet member Anna McMorrin was caught also saying Labour wants us back in the free movement zone…

James O’Brien: Should the Labour party at a national level be agitating for rejoining the Single Market Sadiq Khan: I don’t speak for the national Labour Party but I believe we should. Spot on. The biggest piece of self-inflicted harm ever done to a country leaving the European Union.

Looking at how it was received by anti-Brexit irreconcilables on Twitter last night it appeared Christmas had come early for them…