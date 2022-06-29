Lammy Claims He “Made a Mistake” in Condemning BA Strikes

Just three days after “categorically” condemning the British Airways worker strikes, David Lammy has now written to a constituent to insist he “wasn’t across the details” of their pay disputes and he “made a mistake“. Now, like the Lammy of old, he supports them.

According to the Mirror, Lammy sent the grovelling apology in a letter to a constituent this morning:

“Last Sunday in a live interview with the BBC, I misheard Sophie Raworth’s question about BA workers. When she said that workers wanted to reverse a previous pay cut of 10%, I mistakenly understood it to mean that they were seeking an above inflation pay rise. I was not across the details of the case. It is right that those of us in public life admit when they have made a mistake. With this in mind, I apologise to all BA workers. During the pandemic, BA workers were threatened with shameful ‘ fire and rehire’ tactics and had their pay slashed. That’s why I supported Labour ’s call for ‘fire and rehire’ to be banned in 2020, as well as aviation sector support with a clear commitment to protect skilled workers and working conditions in the industry.”

Obviously this is just a genuine mistake on Lammy’s part. Nothing at all to do with the fact that Unite boss Sharon Graham and his own constituency have been publicly hounding him since Sunday…