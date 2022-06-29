Jolyon Loses Again, Fails to Stop Sewage Dumping

On cue, Jolyon’s dropped another stinker. This time it’s in the Court of Appeal, where the Good Law Project led a group of interveners in challenging water company United Utilities to stop them dumping waste into rivers and seas. While it was arguably a better use of his time than issuing so many pointless judicial reviews, the case was nonetheless thrown out this week, and Jolyon lost again. Quite why the claimants relied on a man who regularly dumps his own sewage in the laps of the courts is beyond Guido.

Reacting to the news, Jolyon described the loss as (yet another) “disappointing outcome”, although luckily in this instance the GLP didn’t have to crowdfund for it:

“There’s no doubt about it, this is a disappointing outcome. As we were interveners in the case, the next steps are for the Manchester Ship Canal Company, the claimant, to make. If they decide to appeal the case to the Supreme Court, we will consider intervening again to ensure the Court is provided with the crucial context as to the importance of these issues…We are very grateful for the support we have received on this case from our legal team.. [meaning] we did not need to crowdfund to cover the costs of this intervention.“

At least he didn’t have to flush his own fans’ cash down the toilet this time…