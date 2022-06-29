Foreign Leaders Turn Boris Woke Again

Another meeting of world leaders, another bizarre comment from Boris that you’d think would be more suited to come from a gender studies lecturer. Today the PM told cameras that he doesn’t believe the invasion of Ukraine would have happened if Putin were a woman, labelling the move “a perfect example of toxic masculinity.” He says after spending days in Germany with G7 leaders, all of whom are men, trying to put a stop to the barbarism…

“You need more women in positions of power. If put was a woman – which he obviously isn’t – but if he were I really don’t think he would have embarked on a crazy macho war of invasion and violence in the way that he has. If you want a perfect example of toxic masculinity it’s what he’s doing in Ukraine”

Boris also called for “more women in power”, which will delight Liz Truss…

Naturally, this totally out-of-character comment has gone down badly back home with the PM’s fellow right-wingers. Farage said the PM “becomes more ridiculous and more metropolitan liberal by the minute. Boris says ‘we need more women in power’. I guess he means more disasters like Angela Merkel.”

The PM is starting to make a habit of this. Guido recalls the last G7 summit, hosted back home in Cornwall, when the PM came out with the incomprehensible claim that “We’re building back better together. And building back greener. And building back fairer. And building back more equal. Maybe in a more general neutral, a more feminine, way.” Guido would readily pin the blame on the PM’s burgeoning bromance with Justin Trudeau for this track record of flashes of G7 woke-ry…