Labour’s Shadow Defence Secretary John Healey offered a surprising new piece of trivia on Politics Live this afternoon:

“I’ve served in government, so has Keir Starmer. We know the first duty of any government is to defend the country and keep the citizens safe…”

Starmer was elected in 2015 which, last time Guido checked, means he’s only ever served in opposition. He’s never been in government. What was it Sir Keir said about “honesty being at the heart of everything” Labour stands for?