Angie Vs Dom: Their Best Gags

Even before DPMQs kicked off, the banter was in full flow. Taking to Twitter, Angela Rayner showed off her Kung Fu Panda heels, taking aim at Raab’s oft-cited karate black belt. When the despatch box moment came, the gloves were off for both fighters, and for once Dominic Raab comfortably gave as good as he got. The session opened with a well-received gag by the DPM that, despite Rayner’s attacks on Boris, the Tories want him to carry on as their leader for a lot longer than Rayner wants Starmer to continue with his…

The next 15 minutes saw Raab take on Rayner’s flip-flopping over strikes and champagne quaffing at the Glyndebourne music festival. Angie hit back with gags about Raab’s sun lounger holiday, backbenchers’ disquiet over Boris and Raab’s love of private jets. While the result may have ended as a draw, it was certainly the most enjoyable PMQs for a long time…

At the end of the day, all anyone will remember is Dom’s flirty wink…