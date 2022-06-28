Drakeford’s a Latte-Day Stalin

When Guido reported eight days ago that Mark Drakeford was planning to ban the sale of energy drinks to teenagers on the absurd ground they are a ‘gateway’ to smoking and drinking, he thought we’d reached the high water mark of absurd statist abuses of devolved power. Drakeford disagreed; Guido has deja brew…

Today the Welsh Government has confirmed it is “considering banning the sale of tea and coffee to under-16s as part of plans to make young people healthier and stop rising obesity rates”. Given 100 grams of tea contains a whopping single calorie, Guido cannot see any justification for the policy…

Even the statist GP talking head Dr Amir Khan responded to plans on GMB on Friday morning, spilling the beans by saying “There is no real evidence for long-term damage from caffeine in tea and coffee so let us be proportionate – a ban is probably not necessary.” As public health policies go, this one’s as effective as a chocolate teapot…

Guido can think of another reason why Wales has an increasing youth obesity crisis, and it has far more to do with the recent policies of lockdown-loving, teapot dictator Drakeford than an occasional teen trip to Costa. It’s time for Drakeford to wake up and smell the coffee…