Khan’s TFL Spent £45,000 on Elizabeth Line Souvenirs

Sadiq has once again been demanding yet more cash for Transport for London (TFL), claiming the government (see: the taxpayer) should open the coffers to solve the “funding crisis” or face imminent tube and bus route cuts. Well, here’s how Sadiq spends the money he’s already got…

New Freedom of Information requests from the TaxPayers’ Alliance found that Transport for London spent a total of £44,445.11 on commemorative merch ahead of the opening of the Elizabeth Line, most of which was handed out for free to volunteers. Here’s the full breakdown:

40,000 commemorative edition pin badges: £19,855

7,000 cotton tote bags: £6,370

50,000 mints: £5,100

4,000 keyring torches: £4,080

7,000 purple commemorative lanyards: £3,640

7,000 travel card holders: £2,030

3,500 yellow volunteer lanyards: £1,540

7,000 pencils: £1,330

140 surgical face masks: £470.40

8 purple foam hands: £29.71

Tfl insist these goodies were designed to “recognise staff, their friends and family who gave up (in some cases) four hours of their weekend” to go on mandatory test rides of the Elizabeth Line prior to its opening. They also claim the items “made a very real and important contribution to the pride and exceptional customer service that have been hallmarks of the launch”. Customer service so exceptional that virtually the entire tube network ground to a halt last week… including the Elizabeth Line.

Elliot Keck, investigations campaign manager at the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said:

“If Transport for London is going to spend money like it’s minted they shouldn’t be begging taxpayers for more and more cash to cover up their wasteful spending.”

£5,100 on mints. Staff may claim to be overworked and underpaid, at least their breath could wake up a corpse.