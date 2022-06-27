High Court to Ask “Gerry Adams, Were You A Member of the IRA Army Council?”

Gerry Adams is being sued in the High Court for his alleged role in masterminding three IRA bombings. Before the government introduces legislation that will prevent any future legal actions associated with the Troubles, 3 victims feel it is necessary to bring their case to court to compel Adams to engage in an effective truth and reconciliation process. They are crowdfunding their case.

The three are victims of the 1996 terror attacks in Manchester and Docklands, as well as the Old Bailey car bombing in 1973, and are seeking nominal damages of £1 in a landmark case that could see long-standing accusations against Gerry Adams tested in court for the first time. The former Sinn Fein leader, 73, has always denied membership of the IRA or any involvement in its terror campaign in Northern Ireland and on the mainland. The case would see Adams forced under oath to either admit or deny his leadership of the IRA Army Council…

The claimants bringing the case are Jon Ganesh, Barry Laycock, and John Clark. Ganesh was injured while working as a security guard when a truck bomb ripped through South Quay near Canary Wharf in February 1996, killing two, injuring more than 100 and causing £150 million worth of damage. Laycock is a former rail worker injured by a truck bomb detonated in Manchester in June 1996. It had three times the explosive power of the Canary Wharf bomb, injured more than 250 people and caused £700 million worth of damage. Clark, an ex-police officer, was injured in the Old Bailey bombing operation in which one man died and more than 200 people were injured. They are seeking a nominal £1.

They are represented by lawyers McCue Jury & Partners, who specialise in representing victims of terrorism and taking on historical cases when all hope had been lost for achieving justice. McCue Jury & Partners have secured significant wins, including the cases of Breslin & Ors V. McKevitt & Ors (on behalf of victims of the Real IRA 1998 Omagh bombing), Young v Downey (on behalf of victims of the IRA 1972 Hyde Park bombing) and Murray v Mabrouk (the murder of WPC Yvonne Fletcher). If you want to see Gerry Adams in the dock, help them raise the £100,000 needed to bring the case…

Donate via CrowdJustice