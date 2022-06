In a sign, if we ever really needed one, that Covid is well and truly over, Jonathan Van Tam has declared he no longer wears a face mask.

“I don’t wear a face covering, no I don’t wear a face covering, but if there were circumstances where I felt it was a really closed environment with very high crowding and very intense social interaction then those are the situations where I might think ‘should I or shouldn’t I’.”

This’ll properly wind up the performative Covid virtue signallers on Twitter…