The Maybot Makes TikTok Debut

Boris may have had a tough day at the office, though thankfully Theresa’s come along to remind us what an improvement the current PM is over his predecessor. A TikTok-ing member of the public recently approached May while filming, requesting a photo and asking the former PM for her favourite joke. The Maybot promptly locked up while failing to find any ‘jokes’ on its hard drive. By contrast, Boris was recently approached and asked by a school kid for his favourite flavour slushy, with no such awkwardness…