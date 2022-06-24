Piers Still Losing to GB News in Prime Time

Given Piers is boasting about getting “DOUBLE” the ratings of Sky News last night – it appears he now once again believes conventional ratings matter – Guido did his due diligence and checked the BARB figures. In fairness to Piers, Uncensored got 55,600 viewers last night across the hour, with Sky managing 29,500 from 7-7:30 pm, before dropping to 26,600 in the second half of the slot. Well done Piers.

What Piers forgot to mention is he was beaten by GB News, again. Mark Steyn got 64,500 viewers in the same slot, with Farage storming to the front of the pack again with 105,700 an hour earlier. Farage also topped the BBC, which managed 84,900 in his slot…

Patrick Christys, covering for Dan Wootton, got 49,000, virtually neck-and-neck with Beth Rigby’s new show at 50,800. Tom Newton Dunn, meanwhile, entertained his loyal fan club of 4,600…