Michael Howard Gets Off the Fence on Boris’s Leadership

Just two weeks ago, former Tory leader Michael Howard refused to tell Andrew Marr how he’d have voted in the vote of confidence, merely saying “there will come a point when we will be quite close to an election and if he is still Prime Minster then I think everybody will have to rally round”. Today he gets off the fence and tells The World At One that Boris should go.

While the interview isn’t out yet, Chris Mason reports that, asked if he thinks Boris should resign, Howard says “I do”, adding

“The party and more importantly the country would be better off under new leadership.” “Members of the Cabinet should very carefully consider their positions.” “It may be necessary for the executive of the 1922 committee to meet and to decide to change the rules so another leadership could take place.”

The man with “something of the night about him” predicting the sun’s setting on Boris’s premiership…