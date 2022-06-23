Emily Thornberry Proves “Vodka Socialist” Credentials

Responding to 2019 accusations that she was a ‘champagne socialist’, Shadow Attorney General hit back saying she is, in fact, a “blue vodka and oyster socialist to you mate”. Now she’s going about proving it…

Taking to Instagram, Thornberry showed off her lovely father’s day breakfast spread from this Sunday, replete with pastries, juice, flowers, bread… and a £28 bottle of vodka.

Guido’s sympathetic to the stresses of family life, though breakfast might be a tad early for Emily’s coping strategy…