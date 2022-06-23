Apsana Needs Some Time Off

Since her June 2021 victory in court, fending off allegations of housing fraud, Corbynite MP Apsana Begum has gone incredibly quiet. Last night we learnt why. Apsana has said she needs to take some time off from her £84,144 job due to a “sustained campaign of misogynistic abuse and harassment”, which has had “a significant effect on my mental and physical health.” Her GP’s signed her off sick – presumably it took from the end of her court trial to now to get said appointment…

A statement published on Apsana’s social media says “it is hard to have to take time off from my work representing the constituency in which I grew up and live, and for which it is my honour to serve as the MP” and promises to “see you all once I am better.”

Maybe she can ask Nadia Whittome how to cope with the mental stresses of being an MP…