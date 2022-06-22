Thornberry Puts Best Foot Forward With Voters

Whatever you think about Lady Nugee, she is at least a good sport – though one anecdote on her latest interview with Iain Dale suggests she may be slightly too keen to play footsie with the electorate. She recounts that during an EU election campaign, while heavily pregnant, she was stopped by a voter who asked for a photo… of her feet.

“I was hugely pregnant and about to pop, and I was asked to do some leaflet delivery. So I was going down a particular street and I couldn’t get my feet into anything because I was just enormous, so I had these birkenstocks. I’m waddling up and down the road with these leaflets for the European elections and this guy goes by on a bicycle. Anyway I carry on and he comes back again and he stops.

Eventually he comes over to me and he says ‘hello, who are you’ and I say ‘hello, my name’s Emily’, and he said ‘what are you doing?’ and I said ‘got these leaflets for the European elections’ and I explained to him what the elections were about and why and who you should vote for; and then he said ‘I see… would you mind if I took your photo?’ and I thought ‘right, another vote, ok’ so I sort of stood there and smiled.

He said ‘no, no, of your feet’. I swear he took a photograph of my feet and then he gave me a card and on it there was this website and I look it up on this website and he’s got a series of portraits of women and he goes like ‘Candy, met on Camden Market, she was buying fruit for her aunty’, ‘Emily, canvassing for the Labour Party’ – a picture of my feet!”