Rees-Mogg Launches Brexit Freedoms Dashboard

Jacob Rees-Mogg has just unveiled the government’s new, publicly available “Brexit Freedoms Dashboard“, which will allow users to count down and track the government’s reforms to over 2400 pieces of EU legislation still clogging up the UK’s statute books. Watch in real-time as the government cuts through EU red tape, law by law…

The comprehensive table organises the legislation by policy area – of which there are over 300 – and department, allowing the public to keep an eye on the parts of Whitehall still playing by Brussels’ rules. For now, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs is at the top with 570 retained EU laws…

Announcing the move today, Rees-Mogg said:

“This dashboard is the supply-side reformer’s El Dorado and, naturally, I am pointing to the treasure trove of opportunity this publication represents… Using our new found freedom to address the over 2400 retained EU pieces of legislation on our statute book, Her Majesty’s Government will be able to remove and amend regulation that is not right for the UK.”

The dashboard will soon be followed by the Brexit Freedoms Bill, which will “allow retained EU law to be amended in a more sustainable way and goes with the grain of the British constitution.” Guido’s keeping score…