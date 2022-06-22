Boris Slams Labour for “Holding Hands with Arthur Scargill” on Picket Lines

An inevitably rowdy PMQs session today under the shadow of rail strikes and inflation. Sir Keir noticeably lacking any awkward references to Star Wars or Love Island – for the better – and Boris hammering away at the Labour frontbenchers showing up at the picket lines yesterday:

“[We’re] cutting the costs of transport for working people, mr speaker, by delivering reforms, while they’re out on the picket lines literally holding hands with Arthur Scargill. It’s worse than under Jeremy Corbyn. This is a government that is taking this country forward, they would take it back to the 1970s.”

Sets the stage for tomorrow’s by-elections…
mdi-tag-outline PMQs
mdi-account-multiple-outline Arthur Scargill Boris Johnson Keir Starmer
June 22 2022 @ 12:35
