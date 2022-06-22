Blackford Finally Breaks Silence with “Publicity Stunt” Apology

Ian Blackford has been slammed by Patrick Grady’s victim after the SNP’s Westminster leader finally broke his silence and offered something vaguely resembling an apology. Blackford has pledged an “external review” of support available to staff who make complaints, as per Amy Callaghan’s request to the chief whip on Monday. He also says he “deeply regrets” the “inappropriate behaviour”.

“As SNP Westminster leader, I have a duty of care to all of our staff. That is why I deeply regret that a member of staff was subject to inappropriate behaviour. It was completely unacceptable and should never have happened. I am sorry that it did.”

At least, unlike Sturgeon, Blackford has said something and not jetted off to another country. Grady’s victim, however, slammed the statement as nothing more than a “publicity stunt”

“This is a publicity stunt by Ian in an effort to save his job, he hasn’t addressed his handling of the situation, he hasn’t addressed the seriousness of the upheld complaint, nor has he explained why he and the Chief Whip have given more focus to finding the leaker, than taking action on the harasser.”

Doesn’t sound like this’ll be the end of the matter…