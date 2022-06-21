LibDems Delete Tweet Condemning RMT Strikes

For a minute there, it looked like the LibDems had finally grown something resembling a spine. This morning, with Labour still in chaos over whether it supports the rail strikes, the LibDems struck while the iron was hot, tweeting:

“Franky, the Government and RMT are just as bad as each other. The country is sick of them both playing politics with people’s lives.”

Not exactly a clear answer to the question of what they’d do differently, although at least it finally condemned the strikes in clear terms… except it was deleted just a few minutes later. Luckily Guido kept the receipts…