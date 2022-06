Fans of Dominic Raab will be pleased to learn he is formally in charge of the country for the next 24 hours, following an operation on Boris. Downing Street has stated the PM had “a minor routine operation” relating to his sinuses at 6am this morning. While it went without a hitch, it was under general anaesthetic so the PM’s decision-making may not be up to scratch for the rest of the day. Quick recovery, PM…